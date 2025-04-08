These are 27 of South Tyneside’s best beer gardens, according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:28 BST

As the weather gets warmer, we’ve listed some of South Tyneside’s best beer gardens.

Pubs in South Tyneside will be preparing for their beer gardens to be full as we head towards the summer months.

We all have our favourite pubs but we wanted to gather what others thought.

So these are 27 of the best pubs with beer gardens in the borough, all ranked by Google reviews.

Take a look!

1. Best rated South Tyneside beer gardens

These are the best pubs with beer gardens in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

Blue's Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn, has a 4.9* rating from 119 reviews.

2. The Blues Micro Pub, Whitburn.

Blue's Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn, has a 4.9* rating from 119 reviews. | National World

Tams Bar, on the Tyne Point Industrial Estate, in Jarrow has a 4.9* rating from eight reviews.

3. Tams Bar, Jarrow

Tams Bar, on the Tyne Point Industrial Estate, in Jarrow has a 4.9* rating from eight reviews. | Google Maps

The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, in South Shields has a 4.8* rating from 204 reviews.

4. The Cask Lounge, South Shields

The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, in South Shields has a 4.8* rating from 204 reviews. | Google Maps

