These are some of South Tyneside’s best restaurants as chosen by Gazette readers

We are blessed by the wide variety of restaurants that we have here in South Tyneside, with plenty to choose from.
Whether you’re after a traditional pub meal, Italian cuisine or a spicy curry, there is something for everyone on this list.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
Shields Gazette readers shared their favourite restaurants via our Facebook page during Chef Appreciation Week (September 7 to September 13).
Take a look at their responses below.