These are some of South Tyneside’s best restaurants as chosen by Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2025, 10:11 BST

Shields Gazette readers have been revealing their favourite restaurants.

We are blessed by the wide variety of restaurants that we have here in South Tyneside, with plenty to choose from.

Whether you’re after a traditional pub meal, Italian cuisine or a spicy curry, there is something for everyone on this list.

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines

Shields Gazette readers shared their favourite restaurants via our Facebook page during Chef Appreciation Week (September 7 to September 13).

Take a look at their responses below.

Shields Gazette readers have revealed their favourite restaurants.

1. Gazette readers' favourite restaurants

Shields Gazette readers have revealed their favourite restaurants. | Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. The Lakeside Inn, Jarrow

Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Five Quarters Café, South Shields

Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. The Black Horse, West Boldon

Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideRestaurantsShields GazetteCurryFacebook
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice