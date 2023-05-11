These are some of the best restaurants in South Tyneside, according to TripAdvisor

South Tyneside is full of top restaurants that serve a variety of cuisines from across the world.

Thursday, May 11, marks National Eat What You Want Day - a day which encourages people to stop worrying about their diet or what they are eating.

So if you’re in the mood for a burger, pizza, pasta, sushi, a curry or something else, we are sure that there will be a venue in South Tyneside that can serve it.