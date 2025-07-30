These are some of the best South Tyneside pubs for a pint ahead of International Beer Day

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th Jul 2025, 13:50 BST

Celebrate International Beer Day with a great pint!

Friday, August 1, marks International Beer Day and we have plenty of great pubs in South Tyneside to celebrate the occasion.

We’ve put together a list of pubs that all feature in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) 2025 Good Beer Guide so you know that the drinks they serve are up to scratch.

Take a look at some of the best pubs in South Tyneside for International Beer Day.

These are all the South Tyneside pubs included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025.

1. South Tyneside pubs

These are all the South Tyneside pubs included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025. | Google Maps

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields.

2. The Steamboat, South Shields

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields. | Google Maps

The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon.

3. The Grey Horse, East Boldon

The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon. | Google Maps

The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, in South Shields.

4. The Cask Lounge, South Shields

The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, in South Shields. | Google Maps

