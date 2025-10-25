The Shields Gazette Morning Update 9 September, 2025

These are the 17 best South Tyneside restaurants for a Sunday Roast, according to Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 25th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Readers have been revealing the best places to get a Sunday dinner in South Tyneside.

The borough is blessed with a wide variety of places to get a Sunday dinner and we are spoilt for choice.

Everyone has their own favourite place to get the staple of British cuisine here in South Tyneside.

We have put together a list based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.

Here are the 17 best places in South Tyneside to get a Sunday dinner, according to Shields Gazette readers.

1. South Tyneside's best Sunday roasts

Shields Gazette readers have told us what they think is the best place to get a Sunday roast in South Tyneside. | Google Maps

Tino’s Italian Restaurant, on Fellgate Avenue, in Jarrow.

2. Tino’s Italian Restaurant, Jarrow

Tino’s Italian Restaurant, on Fellgate Avenue, in Jarrow. | Google Maps

Mambo Wine and Dine, on Winchester Street, in South Shields.

3. Mambo Wine and Dine, South Shields

Mambo Wine and Dine, on Winchester Street, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The Grey Hen, on Temple Park Road, in South Shields.

4. The Grey Hen, South Shields

The Grey Hen, on Temple Park Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

