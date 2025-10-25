The borough is blessed with a wide variety of places to get a Sunday dinner and we are spoilt for choice.

Everyone has their own favourite place to get the staple of British cuisine here in South Tyneside.

We have put together a list based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.

Here are the 17 best places in South Tyneside to get a Sunday dinner, according to Shields Gazette readers.

Tino's Italian Restaurant, on Fellgate Avenue, in Jarrow.

Mambo Wine and Dine, on Winchester Street, in South Shields.