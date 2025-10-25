The borough is blessed with a wide variety of places to get a Sunday dinner and we are spoilt for choice.
Everyone has their own favourite place to get the staple of British cuisine here in South Tyneside.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week
We have put together a list based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.
Here are the 17 best places in South Tyneside to get a Sunday dinner, according to Shields Gazette readers.