These are the best beer gardens in South Tyneside, according to Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:03 BST

Shields Gazette readers have revealed their favourite beer gardens.

As we get ever closer to summer, pubs across South Tyneside will be preparing for their beer gardens to be full of customers.

Everyone has their favourite watering hole so we wanted to know where in the borough the best are.

We asked via the Shields Gazette Facebook page for our readers favourite beer gardens.

Take a look at what they said.

1. The best South Tyneside beer gardens

The New Sundial, on Sea Road, in South Shields.

2. The New Sundial, South Shields

The New Sundial, on Sea Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon.

3. The Black Horse, West Boldon

The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon. | Google Maps

The Alumn Ale House, on Ferry Street, in South Shields.

4. The Alum Ale House, South Shields

The Alumn Ale House, on Ferry Street, in South Shields. | Google Maps

