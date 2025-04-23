These are the best cafés in South Shields, according to your Tripadvisor reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 15:13 BST

Tripadvisor reviews have revealed the best cafés in South Shields.

As the weather gets warmer, going out for a walk and grabbing a tea or a coffee with family and friends is a perfect day out.

So we’ve compiled a list of the best South Shields cafés based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Whether you’re out along the coast or a little bit further inland, there is a venue for everyone on this list.

Take a look at the South Shields’ best cafés, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. The best South Shields cafés

These are the best cafés in South Shields, according to Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps

Caffé Di Bella, on Prince Edward Road, has a 4.9* rating from 82 reviews.

2. Caffé Di Bella

Caffé Di Bella, on Prince Edward Road, has a 4.9* rating from 82 reviews. | Google Maps

Sea Change, on Ocean Road, has a 4.9* rating from 57 reviews.

3. Sea Change

Sea Change, on Ocean Road, has a 4.9* rating from 57 reviews. | Google Maps

Village Delights, on Sunderland Road, has a 4.8* rating from 94 reviews.

4. Village Delights

Village Delights, on Sunderland Road, has a 4.8* rating from 94 reviews. | Google Maps

