These are the best cafés in South Shields, according to your Tripadvisor reviews

As the weather gets warmer, going out for a walk and grabbing a tea or a coffee with family and friends is a perfect day out.

So we’ve compiled a list of the best South Shields cafés based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Whether you’re out along the coast or a little bit further inland, there is a venue for everyone on this list.

Take a look at the South Shields’ best cafés, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

The best South Shields cafés These are the best cafés in South Shields, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Caffé Di Bella Caffé Di Bella, on Prince Edward Road, has a 4.9* rating from 82 reviews.

Sea Change Sea Change, on Ocean Road, has a 4.9* rating from 57 reviews.