These are the best cafés in South Shields, according to your Tripadvisor reviews

As the weather gets warmer, going out for a walk and grabbing a tea or a coffee with family and friends is a perfect day out.
So we’ve compiled a list of the best South Shields cafés based on Tripadvisor reviews.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
Whether you’re out along the coast or a little bit further inland, there is a venue for everyone on this list.
Take a look at the South Shields’ best cafés, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.