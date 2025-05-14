The Sunday roast is a staple of British cuisine and there is plenty of choice in the North East of where to get one.

Whether your looking for a pub or a high-end restaurant, there is something for everyone on this list thanks to Tripadvisor reviews.

These are the best places for a roast in the North East, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . The best places for a Sunday roast in the North East These are the best North East venues for a Sunday roast, according to Tripadvisor. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Eslington Villa, Gateshead Eslington Villa, in Gateshead, has a 4.6* rating from 700 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Forge, Washington The Forge, in Washington, has a 4.6* rating from 390 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales