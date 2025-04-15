These are the best places for fish and chips in South Tyneside on Good Friday, according to Google reviews

It wouldn’t be Good Friday without fish and chips and luckily for us, we’re spoilt for choice in South Tyneside.

The tradition of eating fish on Good Friday stems from the Christian belief that Jesus was executed on Good Friday and sacrificed his flesh for our sins.

Due to this, the Vatican laid out a rule that meant Christians should abstain from eating meat on Good Friday.

Still to this day, many people choose to eat fish instead of meat on Good Friday, whether they are religious or not.

Everyone has their favourite chippy, with many venues expected to be busy in the borough on Good Friday (April 18).

We’ve created a list of the top 21 fish and chip shops in South Tyneside based on their Google review ratings.

These are the best fish and chip shops in South Tyneside for Good Friday, according to Google reviews.

1. South Tyneside's best fish and chips for Good Friday

Daniela’s Fish Bar, on Front Street, has a 4.8* rating from 284 reviews on Google.

2. Daniela’s Fish Bar, East Boldon

Frydays, Smithy Street, has a 4.7* rating from 431 reviews on Google.

3. Frydays, South Shields

Fisherman's Catch, on Ocean Road, has a 4.7* rating from 178 reviews on Google.

4. Fisherman's Catch, South Shields

