The tradition of eating fish on Good Friday stems from the Christian belief that Jesus was executed on Good Friday and sacrificed his flesh for our sins.

Due to this, the Vatican laid out a rule that meant Christians should abstain from eating meat on Good Friday.

Still to this day, many people choose to eat fish instead of meat on Good Friday, whether they are religious or not.

Everyone has their favourite chippy, with many venues expected to be busy in the borough on Good Friday (April 18).

We’ve created a list of the top 21 fish and chip shops in South Tyneside based on their Google review ratings.

1 . South Tyneside's best fish and chips for Good Friday These are the best fish and chip shops in South Tyneside for Good Friday, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Daniela’s Fish Bar, East Boldon Daniela’s Fish Bar, on Front Street, has a 4.8* rating from 284 reviews on Google. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Frydays, South Shields Frydays, Smithy Street, has a 4.7* rating from 431 reviews on Google. | Google Maps Photo Sales