These are the best places for ice cream in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 18th Jun 2025, 16:28 BST

As the weather heats up, you can cool down with an ice cream.

With Met Office forecasters predicting that temperatures could hit 30°C as we head towards this weekend, it makes it the perfect time to keep yourself cool with an ice cream.

And thankfully, there is plenty of places in South Tyneside where you can get the frozen treat.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - click here

With plenty of venues along the coast and some further inland, there will be something for everyone as the weather heats up.

These are the best places for ice cream in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

These are the best places for ice cream in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.

1. Best places for ice cream in South Tyneside

These are the best places for ice cream in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Toney Minchella @ Whitburn, on Whitburn Bents, in Whitburn, has a 4.7* rating from 399 Google reviews.

2. Toney Minchella @ Whitburn, Whitburn

Toney Minchella @ Whitburn, on Whitburn Bents, in Whitburn, has a 4.7* rating from 399 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Sin City Desserts, on South Frederick Street, in South Shields, has a 4.6* rating from 16 Google reviews.

3. Sin City Desserts, South Shields

Sin City Desserts, on South Frederick Street, in South Shields, has a 4.6* rating from 16 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Toney Minchella @ the park, in South Marine Park, South Shields, has a 4.5* rating from 522 Google reviews.

4. Toney Minchella @ The Park, South Shields

Toney Minchella @ the park, in South Marine Park, South Shields, has a 4.5* rating from 522 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideGoogleReviewsMet OfficeWeather
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice