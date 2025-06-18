With Met Office forecasters predicting that temperatures could hit 30°C as we head towards this weekend, it makes it the perfect time to keep yourself cool with an ice cream.
And thankfully, there is plenty of places in South Tyneside where you can get the frozen treat.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - click here
With plenty of venues along the coast and some further inland, there will be something for everyone as the weather heats up.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.