These are the best places for pizza in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 7th May 2025, 11:02 BST

Readers have been sharing their favourite places for pizza.

Pizza is a very simple but well-loved food here in the UK and we have plenty of variety in South Tyneside.

Whether you enjoy going to a restaurant or prefer a takeaway to have at home, there is something for everyone in the borough.

1. Best places for pizza in South Tyneside

These are the best places for pizza in South Tyneside, according to Gazette readers. | Google Maps

Planet Pizza, on Boldon Lane, in South Shields.

2. Planet Pizza, South Shields.

Planet Pizza, on Boldon Lane, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Gills Fish & Chips, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields.

3. Gills Fish & Chips, South Shields

Gills Fish & Chips, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Cuizina Pizza, on the Victoria Road Industrial Estate, in Hebburn.

4. Cuizina Pizza, Hebburn

Cuizina Pizza, on the Victoria Road Industrial Estate, in Hebburn. | Google Maps

