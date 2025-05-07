These are the best places for pizza in South Tyneside, according to Gazette readers.

Pizza is a very simple but well-loved food here in the UK and we have plenty of variety in South Tyneside.
Whether you enjoy going to a restaurant or prefer a takeaway to have at home, there is something for everyone in the borough.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
These are the best places for pizza in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.