Pizza is a very simple but well-loved food here in the UK and we have plenty of variety in South Tyneside.

Whether you enjoy going to a restaurant or prefer a takeaway to have at home, there is something for everyone in the borough.

These are the best places for pizza in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Best places for pizza in South Tyneside These are the best places for pizza in South Tyneside, according to Gazette readers. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Planet Pizza, South Shields. Planet Pizza, on Boldon Lane, in South Shields. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Gills Fish & Chips, South Shields Gills Fish & Chips, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps Photo Sales