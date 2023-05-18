News you can trust since 1849
These are the top rated pubs with beer gardens in South Tyneside according to Google reviews in 2023

Summer is very nearly here and there’s no better place to enjoy a drink in the sun than one of the region’s many beer gardens.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 18th May 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:28 BST

The North East is well known for its drinking culture and options when it comes to pubs, bars and clubs but those looking for a drink don’t need to wait until the sun sets or head to Newcastle for a good time this summer.

So while you’re thinking about where to head out this weekend, take a look at the top rated pubs with outside seating options across South Tyneside. The pubs are ranked based on Google reviews from customers.

These are some of the top pubs and bars in South Tyneside with external seating.

These are some of the top pubs and bars in South Tyneside with external seating.

Blue's Micro Pub in Whitburn has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google from 86 reviews.

Blue's Micro Pub in Whitburn has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google from 86 reviews.

The Lookout Inn on Fort Street in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 44 Google reviews.

The Lookout Inn on Fort Street in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 44 Google reviews.

The Lake Inn on Lake Avenue in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 23 Google reviews.

The Lake Inn on Lake Avenue in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 23 Google reviews.

