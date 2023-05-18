These are the top rated pubs with beer gardens in South Tyneside according to Google reviews in 2023
Summer is very nearly here and there’s no better place to enjoy a drink in the sun than one of the region’s many beer gardens.
The North East is well known for its drinking culture and options when it comes to pubs, bars and clubs but those looking for a drink don’t need to wait until the sun sets or head to Newcastle for a good time this summer.
So while you’re thinking about where to head out this weekend, take a look at the top rated pubs with outside seating options across South Tyneside. The pubs are ranked based on Google reviews from customers.