The winners of the Pub, Cider Pub and Club of the year within South Tyneside and Sunderland have been announced - with two South Shields town centre venues taking top spots.

The Sunderland and South Tyneside Branch of CAMRA (which stands for the Campaign for Real Ale) announced the top three for each category after branch members selected their favourites from 22 pubs listed in the 2023 Good Beer Guide.

Taking the coveted title of Pub of the Year is The Marine, which is located at the bottom of Ocean Road in South Shields, directly opposite the entrance to popular South Shields park, Marine Park. In second place is The Steamboat, which can be found on Mill Dam in South Shields.

The Marine has been selected as the Pub of the Year 2023

Other pubs and clubs chosen for the categories include; Fitzgeralds in Sunderland, Mid Boldon Club in East Boldon, Ashbrooke in Sunderland, Ryhope Catholic Club, The Avenue in Roker, and Blues Micropub in Whitburn.

Branch winners will be entered into the regional rounds of the national competition, where they will compete against other branches in the North East region, including; Cleveland, Darlington, Durham and Tyneside and Northumberland.

Regional winners will be divided into groups of four, with a winner from each group competing to become the overall national champion.