Two South Shields restaurants in the running for a prestigious prize at the English Curry Awards
The finalists for the English Curry Awards 2025 have been announced - with two South Shields venues among the best in the country at the prestigious culinary event.
The awards aim to shine a spotlight on the talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry across the country.
Lasun, on Dean Road, is in the running to be crowned Indian Restaurant of the Year, while Spice Garden, on Ocean Road, has been nominated in the Curry Champions of the Year category.
A spokesperson for awards said: “These Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.
The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering the day’s biggest and best stories to your inbox
“We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”
The winners of the English Curry Awards 2025 will be announced on Monday, August 11, at the Eastside Rooms, in Birmingham
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.