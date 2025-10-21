Two South Tyneside businesses receive new food hygiene ratings

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 21st Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Two South Tyneside businesses have been visited by food safety inspectors.

South Tyneside food safety inspectors have awarded new hygiene ratings to two businesses in the borough.

While 30 businesses had received new food hygiene ratings throughout September 2025, at the time of writing, only two have received a new score in October.

Two South Tyneside businesses have received new 5* food hygiene ratings so far in October 2025.placeholder image
Two South Tyneside businesses have received new 5* food hygiene ratings so far in October 2025. | Getty Images

The Little Hut in the Park, based at Readhead Park, in South Shields received a 5* hygiene rating following an inspection on October 2.

Then the Travelling Bee Company, based at the Victoria Industrial Estate, in Hebburn, also received a 5* hygiene rating following an inspection on October 8.

Food hygiene ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.

