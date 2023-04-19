News you can trust since 1849
These are all the resraurants in Tyne and Wear which have been awarded AA rosettes.

Tyne and Wear restaurants: All the eateries in the region awarded prestigious Rosettes by the AA

We are so lucky to have some amazing restaurants in the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST

The AA Rosette award, first awarded in 1956, was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

A team of inspectors have an unrivalled wealth of experience in assessing quality throughout the UK, so receiving the award is a huge achievement not to be underestimated.

Every restaurant is looking for the pinnacle of five rosettes, which the AA describes as being given to places where the site “compares to the best in the world.”

A restaurant with one rosette is said to achieve standards that stand out in the local area.

Ramside Hall has two listed restaurants, The Rib Room and Fusion, which have one rosette each.

1. Ramside Hall

Ramside Hall has two listed restaurants, The Rib Room and Fusion, which have one rosette each. Photo: Google

Hotel Du Vin has one AA rosette and can be found near Newcastle's Quayside.

2. Hotel Du Vin

Hotel Du Vin has one AA rosette and can be found near Newcastle's Quayside. Photo: Google

Leila Lily's on Newcastle's Grey Street has one AA rosette.

3. Leila Lily's

Leila Lily's on Newcastle's Grey Street has one AA rosette. Photo: Google

The Broad Chare on the Quayside in Newcastle has one AA rosette.

4. The Broad Chare

The Broad Chare on the Quayside in Newcastle has one AA rosette. Photo: Google

