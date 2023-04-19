Tyne and Wear restaurants: All the eateries in the region awarded prestigious Rosettes by the AA
We are so lucky to have some amazing restaurants in the region.
The AA Rosette award, first awarded in 1956, was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.
A team of inspectors have an unrivalled wealth of experience in assessing quality throughout the UK, so receiving the award is a huge achievement not to be underestimated.
Every restaurant is looking for the pinnacle of five rosettes, which the AA describes as being given to places where the site “compares to the best in the world.”
A restaurant with one rosette is said to achieve standards that stand out in the local area.