Tyne and Wear restaurants: All the eateries in the region awarded prestigious Rosettes by the AA

We are so lucky to have some amazing restaurants in the region.

The AA Rosette award, first awarded in 1956, was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

A team of inspectors have an unrivalled wealth of experience in assessing quality throughout the UK, so receiving the award is a huge achievement not to be underestimated.

Every restaurant is looking for the pinnacle of five rosettes, which the AA describes as being given to places where the site “compares to the best in the world.”

A restaurant with one rosette is said to achieve standards that stand out in the local area.

1 . Ramside Hall Ramside Hall has two listed restaurants, The Rib Room and Fusion, which have one rosette each. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Hotel Du Vin Hotel Du Vin has one AA rosette and can be found near Newcastle's Quayside. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Leila Lily's Leila Lily's on Newcastle's Grey Street has one AA rosette. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Broad Chare The Broad Chare on the Quayside in Newcastle has one AA rosette. Photo: Google Photo Sales