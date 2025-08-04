Viral US TikTok food reviewer praises iconic South Shields seafood restaurant after visit
After an invite from Richard Coleman Ord earlier in the year, Kalani Ghost Hunter took his TikTik review channel to South Shields - and there was a lot of praise for one of the region’s top restaurants.
Following a trip to Colman’s Seafood Temple with his family, the food at the coastal site was described as “the best seafood experience of a lifetime” and something you need to experience for yourself.”
The family had a seafood feast during their time in South Shields including prawn tacos, oysters, scallops and the smoked haddock souffle, which was described as one of the reviewer’s “favourite dishes.”
The account, which has 3.2 million followers on the video based social media platform, sees the Hawaiian head across the UK to try traditional food options from the best pub food the country has to offer to afternoon tea and even aspects of UK food culture we take for granted such as the cheese options in major supermarket chains.
Colmans Seafood Temple was opened in May 2017 after refurbishment of a structure which stood on the same coastline site. The initial site was initially built for use as a bandstand in the early 1930s.
