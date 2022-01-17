Watch: Restaurant Week in Newcastle
“It’s great to hit 2022, ground running.”
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:46 am
It’s taken a two-year break due to Covid, but Newcastle Restaurant Week is back.
After months of lockdowns and various rule changes, business owners are hoping the event, taking place between Jan 17 and 23 – will refresh people’s interest in dining out.
With more than 70 eateries taking part and offering bespoke Restaurant Week menus with great offers, it’s a superb opportunity for South Tyneside folk to discover some delights not far off their doorsteps, at a lower-than-usual price.