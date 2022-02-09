Watch: Visit Brit Award winner Sam Fender's local

North East musician Sam Fender took home the gong for Best Rock/Alternative at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, February 8.

By Graham Murray
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:04 am

And the talented star has promised he’ll give it to his local pub back in our region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

For South Tynesiders, paying a visit to Sam’s local will of course mean crossing to the north side – but we’re sure the pilgrimage won’t be too much for dedicated fans of the 27-year-old local lad.

Here’s a look around the Low Lights Tavern in North Shields.

Drink to Brit Award winner Sam Fender at his North Shields local.
North East