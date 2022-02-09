Watch: Visit Brit Award winner Sam Fender's local
North East musician Sam Fender took home the gong for Best Rock/Alternative at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, February 8.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:59 am
Updated
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:04 am
And the talented star has promised he’ll give it to his local pub back in our region.
For South Tynesiders, paying a visit to Sam’s local will of course mean crossing to the north side – but we’re sure the pilgrimage won’t be too much for dedicated fans of the 27-year-old local lad.
Here’s a look around the Low Lights Tavern in North Shields.