Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Supermarket Aldi announced some peri exciting news as its ultimate peri peri chicken range has returned to shelves after almost 1.5 million items sold in just two weeks last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the famous peri peri chicken taste Brits know and love, shoppers need to be quick to secure the selection from Aldi’s cheeky range which includes 15 products ranging from Houmous with Peri Drizzle (99p, 150g) to scorching Chicken Breast Sizzlers (£3.69, 400g) in lemon and herb, medium and hot flavours.

Shoppers can recreate a Nando’s meal at home for a fraction of the price by picking up the Roosters Half Chicken Lemon and Herb (£3.99, 900g), Roosters Peri Peri Seasoned Fries (£1.49, 250g) and Rainbow Slaw (79p, 180g) for just £6.27. That saves shoppers a whopping £11.18 compared to Nando’s, making it 64% cheaper!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were lucky enough to do a taste test on the entire range and, as massive Nando’s fans, this was awesome.

We got to taste test Aldi’s popular Peri Peri Chicken range – and it’s 64% cheaper than Nando’s.

And as we do not have a Nando’s restaurant close by, the Aldi alternative is perfect.

My favourite is lemon and herb chicken, and the copy version was delicious and very simple to prepare.

Hats off to the creator of the fries too, I am not a fan of cooking chips at home, they just never seem to taste right, but the Aldi lot nailed it, and they really were restaurant quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not one item of the range disappointed, even the corn on the cob was a delight, and as per usual I got the way-too-hot-for-me wing on the famous roulette.

Peri peri fans went wild on social media when the range launched last year, with @newfoodsuk sharing the range on their channel and one follower commented: “it tastes exactly like Nando's”. And they got that right.

Lifestyle influencer @xphoebec also posted a TikTok of the range, racking up over 880K views. Followers raved over the products in the comments with one follower claiming, “the wing roulette is so good”, whilst another added “the mac and cheese bangs”.

The supermarket also stocks four delicious Nando’s-inspired sauces year-round — Bramwells Peri Peri Hot Sauce & Marinade (£1.25, 265g) in hot, medium, lemon & herb, and garlic flavours. If peri peri lovers swapped Nando’s hot peri peri sauce for Aldi’s just once a week for a year, they’d save over £75 — a seriously spicy saving!

Aldi’s full rooster range:

Starters

Olives (£1.69, 120g)

Houmous with Peri Drizzle / Houmous (99p, 150g)

Mains

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roosters Half Chicken Lemon and Herb / Medium Peri Peri (£3.99, 900g)

Roosters Thigh Fillets Lemon and Herb / Medium Peri Peri (£3.29, 360g)

Roosters Wing Roulette (£4.99, 1.1kg)

Roosters Chicken Breast Sizzlers Lemon and Herb / Hot Peri Peri / Medium Peri Peri (£3.69, 400g)

Roosters Veggie Beanie Burger (£1.99, 240g)

Sides

Spicy Rice / Mighty Peas (£1.99, 300g / 280g)

Corn on the Cob (£1.99, 255g)

Roosters Peri Peri Seasoned Fries (£1.49, 250g)

Rainbow Slaw / Coleslaw (79p, 180g)

Ciabatta Slice / Baguette / Mini Bread (£1.99, 230g)

Peri Peri Mac and Cheese (£1.49, 200g)

Halloumi Fries (£2.49, 175g)

Aldi’s Roosters Range is available in stores now but shoppers better be quick. As with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!