Well-known Sunderland and South Tyneside bars in the running for Proper Pubs Awards

Two well-known boozers are in the running to scoop a Proper Pub Award.

Proper Pubs, the wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, has launched its first ever Proper Pubs Awards Gala to celebrate the achievements of its pub operators across its estate of more than 200 pubs in England, Scotland and Wales.

And two pubs from the area will be flying the flag for the North East after being nominated for ‘going the extra mile.’

The Beehive in Sunderland city centre is in the running to be named Entertainment Pub of the Year with The Crown, Boldon Colliery, in line for the Best New Proper Pub of the Year.

The gala will take place in Chesterfield on Thursday 31st July 2025 and will present nine prestigious awards.

Mark Brooke, Managing Director at Proper Pubs, said: “Our pubs sit at the heart of their local communities and are constantly going above and beyond for customers and residents, from charity fundraising to hosting brilliant entertainment, so it’s only right that we acknowledge these incredible achievements.

“Our operators are the face of Proper Pubs and we are so proud of all the work they do day in and day out. I’d like to extend my thanks to all our pubs and to congratulate every single operator for all their incredible hard work.

“On behalf of myself and the whole team at Proper Pubs, I’d like to wish the very best of luck to all the finalists and I look forward to celebrating with them next month.”

Proper Pubs supports its communities through an annual schedule of events and fundraising initiatives and in March 2024, it was crowned Community Pub Operator at the Publican Awards.

Most recently, the group collected over 20,000 Easter Eggs to donate to communities in need and raised nearly £100,000 in just three months for various local charities across the UK.

Last year, Proper Pubs also successfully donated enough food to local foodbanks across the UK to feed 1,300 people for a week and has also been recognised UK-wide defibrillator installation campaign which has already saved 11 lives.