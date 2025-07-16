With their ice-cream filled croissants, Dubai strawberries and kaleidoscope of cakes, a new Sunderland business is already proving a hit on social media.

Olivia’s only opened in Seaburn six weeks ago, but it’s already capturing people’s imaginations - and their taste buds - with their imaginative take on sundaes, ice creams and desserts.

Lana and Olivia Sheeran in their Olivia's Ice Cream Parlour | Sunderland Echo

It’s been brought to the seafront by sisters Olivia and Lana Sheeran whose family have decades of experience in hospitality with Go Bananas and Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in their portfolio.

Olivia already owns Olivia’s ice cream hatch in the South Shields fair while Lana discovered a passion for coffee on travels to Australia, doing Barista training in Bali, and the business-minded siblings pooled their skill set to create Olivia’s Ice Cream Parlour.

They’ve created the parlour in space at the front of Go Bananas, which seats around 22 people, and gave it an ice-catching design with pretty pink and green accents, neon and ice cream trinkets - even the doorstop is a melted ice cream that seagulls have been trying to snaffle.

The new business is at the front of Go Bananas | Sunderland Echo

In the first few weeks of business, they’ve already gone through 3,000 of their branded wafers and that’s just through ice cream sales.

“Olivia’s hatch in South Shields is really popular but I really wanted a sit-in parlour for people to enjoy the ice creams and desserts. It’s always been my dream to have a parlour like this, that’s not so seasonal,” explained Olivia. “When the opportunity came up with this space, we jumped at the chance.”

Their imaginative sweet treats are proving popular | Sunderland Echo

Lana added: “Sunderland seafront is so up and coming, there’s so many great businesses along here and it’s great to be a part of that.”

She added: “We didn’t expect it to be as popular so quickly but people have been really noticing it on Tik Tok and Instagram. Loads of people have been taking photos, which we love.”

Matcha has also proved a big seller at the parlour, with the business going through bags of the ground green tea leaves.

Their ice cream filled croissants, available in pistachio, Biscoff and Kinder flavours, have been flying out too, as well as loaded waffles, range of sundaes, donuts and more.

There’s also savoury options made fresh each morning and available while stocks last due to the kitchen size.

The pair offer vegan ice cream, as well as dairy free and you can also order coffees with alternative milks, including soy, almond and oat.

The sisters have put their stamp on the site | Sunderland Echo

Olivia said: “We’re constantly coming up with new ideas and trying to do things no one else is doing on the seafront.

“We’ll be changing things up with the seasons too and we already have some exciting plans for our autumn menu.”

There's also savoury items on the menu | Sunderland Echo

The pair have also teamed up with Beth Hopper for a running club called Sand and Sea Social, which takes place from 6am every Thursday morning.

Lana said: “We had 40 runners last week who finish the run with a coffee here. It’s really beautiful to be down here that early in the morning with the sun already up.”

*Olivia’s in Seaburn is open from 9am to 6pm week days and from 6am for the Thursday run club. It opens 8am to 6pm on weekends. It’s family and dog friendly.