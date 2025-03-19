When I woke up today, I had no idea I’d be trying the best McDonald’s burger I’ve ever eaten
‘Two delicious beef burgers layered with cheese sauce, a cheese slice, grilled and crispy onions, and pickles, all nestled in a toasted bun.’ That’s the description that McDonald’s have written for their new limited edition Philly Cheese Stack burger. I have something far more concise for them: ‘The best burger we’ve ever made.’
As you can tell, I enjoyed the Philly Cheese Stack. It was fast food burger heaven - granted, I’ve definitely had better burgers, but most of the time they’ve been fancy gourmet iterations of the classic hamburger genre and have cost closer to £15 than the £5.79 this Maccies bad boy set me back.
And so, in terms of fast food burger offerings, this McDonald’s concoction is by fat the tastiest, most delicious thing I’ve ever eaten. I was blown away - when I woke up today, I had no idea I was about to try the best McDonald’s burger I’ve ever tasted, but here we are. I’d recommend you go and grab one asap.
To start, the double patties is a must - single patty burgers are too thin and insubstantial. Plus, with two beef burgers, you really get that hit of flavour from them as opposed to just a hint of meat - all good burgers need a strong beefy whiff and flavour to them, as I’m sure you’ll agree.
Onto the other toppings - the pickles are classic for a reason. They add a splash of saltiness, some colt crunch, and vinegary tone to each bite. Tick. The two kinds of cheese - melted cheese sauce and the layer of more substantial cheese - worked so well together and the cheese sauce was so tasty I’d drink a shot glass of the stuff right now.
Finally, the addition of crispy onion was a genius move. Onion is a great flavour on all burgers, whether that’s the sharpness of raw red onion, sweeter white onions gently sauteed, or this version - crispy and almost smoky onion adding a little extra depth to the whole thing. I loved it.
Go and try the Philly Cheese Stack while you still. I’m off to start a petition for it to be added to the McDonald’s menu permanently.
