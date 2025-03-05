Costa Coffee has announced that it is bringing back one of its most beloved summery limited edition drinks early, with the beverage set to be available this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just as the weather starts to show signs of improvement, Costa Coffee have revealed that their much-loved Iced Whipped Lattes are due to not only make a comeback this week, but stay on the menu all year round.

Available in Costa Coffee stores nationwide from Thursday 6th March 2025, the Iced Whipped Lattes will be available in two irresistible flavours - White Chocolate and Caramel - with caffeine-lovers able to enjoy the drink outside the summer months for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching in 2023, the Iced Whipped Latte was an immediate hit, becoming Costa Coffee’s most popular limited-edition drink in Summer 2024, prompting the company to add the beverage to its menu year-round.

Costa Coffee's Iced Whipped Lattes - Caramel and White Chocolate | Costa

“The response to our Iced Whipped Latte range has been incredible,” said David Crabtree, Head of Beverage Innovation at Costa Coffee. “Customers have embraced our twist on an Iced Latte, and we’ve loved seeing many TikTok videos of people enjoying it.

“So, we thought, why wait until summer? For the first time ever, it’s back earlier than ever and joining our menu of core iced coffee classics. Whether it’s the middle of winter or the height of summer, you can now get your Iced Whipped Latte fix whenever you like.”

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee is now present in 50 countries around the world, with 2,800+ coffee shops in the UK & Ireland and 1,400+ globally.