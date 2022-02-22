Pancake Day 2022: Why we eat pancakes on Shrove Tuesday and eight toppings to try

Shrove Tuesday – also known widely as Pancake Day – takes place before the first day of Lent.

Lent represents the 40-day period Jesus spent fasting in the desert, but Sundays are not included in the count.

To that end, Shrove Tuesday arrives exactly 47 days before Easter Sunday and the event is celebrated in many Christian countries.

What will you be having on your pancakes this Shrove Tuesday?

With Lent still recognised as a time of fasting and sacrifice for some, pancakes are usually associated with the date as a way to use up eggs, milk and sugar before switching to simpler foods.

This year’s Shrove Tuesday is on March 1, with Ash Wednesday - and the period of Lent – beginning on March 2.

Easter Sunday is this year on Sunday, April 17.

In modern times Pancake Day is now celebrated as a treat for many families, regardless of religion or tradition.

With a week to go, we turned to the readers to find some of the most popular and tasty toppings to have on your pancakes.

Here are some of their favourite suggestions for your pancake tea on Tuesday, March 1.

Bacon and syrup: Increasingly popular in recent years, enjoy your pancakes with an American twist and combine sweet and salty.

Chocolate: Whether you go for chocolate sauce or melt down your favourite chocolate bar for on top, this is a big winner.

Fruit and cream: Fruit make it sort-of healthy, right? From bananas to berries, whip up some cream and top with your favourite fruit for a sweet end to the meal.

Golden or maple syrup: It’s a sugar overload, but well worth it as a rare treat.

Ham and cheese: No sweet tooth? A pinch of salt and some savoury ingredients will sort that.

Jam: A splodge of your favourite flavour and your pancake is ready to eat!

Lemon and sugar: You can’t mess with combination as classic as this one.

Nutella: No one’s judging if you have a cheeky spoonfull while you wait for the pancake to cook …

