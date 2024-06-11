Yorkie makes its debut as a chocolate creme dessert.

Looking for a no fuss, classic and bold milk chocolate treat that delivers every time, at any time of day?

Then look no further than new Yorkie Crème Dessert.

Combining the classic, creamy milk chocolate flavours of Yorkie confectionery, with a smooth, chilled dessert – at just 92 calories per pot, whether you’re a long time Yorkie fan or recent convert, it’s set to become everyone’s new favourite pud!

So, what are you waiting for?

