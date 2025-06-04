Your chance to enjoy MasterChef menu at limited edition pop-up

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 4th Jun 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 11:31 BST

A limited edition tasting menu will be plated up in Durham this month.

Faru in Silver StreetFaru in Silver Street
Faru in Silver Street | Sunderland Echo

From Thursday, June 12 to Saturday, June 14, Dan will join Jake Siddle, head chef and co-founder of Faru, for a limited, collaborative tasting menu at the acclaimed fine dining restaurant in Durham.

Jake, and wife Laura, opened Faru in 2023 after transforming the former Mountain Warehouse unit in Silver Street, Durham City, and soon built up a loyal following for their inventive tasting menus.

The couple, who previously worked together at Michelin-starred House of Tides in Newcastle, named their restaurant Faru, meaning 'journey', in old English.

Jake and Laura SiddleJake and Laura Siddle
Jake and Laura Siddle | Carn Patrick Photography

This one-off menu with Dan marks the first time he’s collaborated on a full tasting experience in the North East since winning MasterChef: The Professionals last year.

Across the evening, guests will be guided through a series of seasonal courses created by both chefs that they say will reflect their distinct, but like-minded, approach to flavour and technique.

“Dan and I both love food that’s clear, purposeful, and full of flavour,” says Jake. “Dan’s cooking has real intention behind it, which fits naturally with the kind of menu we create here at Faru.”

Known for his confident, ingredient-led style, Dan impressed judges during the 2024 series of the hit BBC show.

MasterChef the professionals winner Dan MerrimanMasterChef the professionals winner Dan Merriman
MasterChef the professionals winner Dan Merriman | Submitted

He said: “I am really excited about this collaboration. The food and ethos that Jake and Laura provide for their guests is truly special; to be part of their journey, no matter how small, is a true privilege.”

The menu and how to book

The 10-course tasting menu, designed to highlight the tastes of the ingredients as much as possible include:

· Duck liver parfait with cherry and duck ham

· XO-glazed hand-dived scallop with salted cabbage, kimchi, and kaffir lime

· Halibut with turnip, apple, and Artelium sauce

· Snacks and desserts to round off the experience

Laura Siddle will also offer a curated wine pairing to accompany the menu. The experience will run for five services over three days, from June 12-14, with a small number of covers available per service. The full tasting menu is priced at £125 per person. Bookings at www.faru.co.uk

