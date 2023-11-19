From Newcastle to Newquay: Next summer’s beach holiday might be closer than you think!

Previously voted as one of the nation’s favourite seaside towns, this coastal haven appeals to all, whether you’re embarking on a solo adventure, seeking a romantic getaway for two, or planning a memorable family trip.

Yes, we probably know what you’re thinking ‘Why not just jet off abroad instead?’ Well, let us tell you, Cornwall really is the Costa del Sol of England with its seven beaches, stunning coastal routes and local delicacies showcasing what this incredible place has to offer.

And in just under an hour, you can fly direct from Newcastle to Newquay.

NewcastleWorld spent three nights sampling this hidden gem - and here’s a look at just some of the things it has to offer.

Where we stayed

I spent three nights at Hotel Victoria, a stunning central location that overlooked the golden sands of Great Western Beach.

As soon as I stepped through the door, I could feel the rich heritage that this grand old hotel exudes, effortlessly blending old-world charm with modern comfort and rooms. And after a pleasant night's sleep, you can enjoy a buffet breakfast with a sea view.

Aside from our airport transfers, we spent the trip entirely on foot so my plus and I took full advantage of the Leisure facilities, which include an indoor heated pool, sauna and spa.

For a jam-packed trip, it was nice to know we could have a bit of a pampering.

What we got up to

Newquay Activity Centre

I wouldn’t class myself as the adventurous type, not least because of my embarrassingly low fitness levels, but when in Newquay you can’t help but be enticed into the beautiful blue sea and take part in some watersport.

Our go-to was the Newquay Activity Centre. Whether you want to learn surfing, bodyboarding, coasteering, paddleboarding, kayaking or try something totally extreme, they’re doing it and are raring to share the fun.

Where better to paddleboard than the beautiful Cornish coastline?

My fellow traveller and I opted for paddleboarding, and the experience was nothing short of amazing - once we hoisted ourselves into wetsuits, which felt like an exercise in itself! But from the moment we arrived, we were greeted with warmth and enthusiasm from the team, setting the tone for an unforgettable afternoon.

Amy, our instructor, immediately put us nervy souls at ease with her extensive knowledge and passion for paddleboarding and Newquay itself, as we ventured on the waves for the first time. The highlight of the experience was exploring the hidden coves and caves along the beautiful coastline, something we wouldn’t have seen on land or without Amy’s expertise.

Despite countless failed attempts to stand up paddleboard rather than sit, we left with a newfound love for the activity after three hours filled with laughter, learning and where better to do it than the beautiful Cornish coastline?

Lewinnick Lodge

Dining at the Lewinnick Lodge restaurant was a culinary journey that perfectly complemented its breathtaking cliff-top setting at Pentire Headland.

Arguably the most unique dining destination in the country.

Visiting Lewinnick Lodge restaurant was a culinary journey that perfectly complemented its breathtaking cliff-top setting at Pentire Headland. It’s about a 30-minute walk from the town centre or accessible by car, but we opted to stretch our legs and take the gorgeous coastline route as the sunset across Newquay.

The surrounding ocean informs much of the menu. To kick off the evening meal, I had the Char sui pork for starters and my partner opted for the Vietnamese crispy squid.

We often have debates as to who chose better, and I have to say, being biased of course, I was the winner. That’s no reflection on the squid but the ribs and slow-cooked belly, accompanied by oriental ketchup, spiced slaw and crackling, was mouth-wateringly tender.

Onto the main course. Being the burger person that I am, I was very close to succumbing to the Lewinnick beef burger but I stood strong and felt obliged to go for the Monkfish katsu given I was so close to the sea. Cooked to perfection and served with sticky rice, katsu sauce and bok choi, as you can imagine, it didn’t disappoint.

And competition was high across the table, with a generous portion of duck ragu, brimming with rich, savoury flavours.

We were stuffed but as the saying goes, there’s always room for dessert. Sharing both a Cornish sea salt & fudge brownie and sticky toffee pudding, our choices were rather simple but more than effective.

From starters to sweet, every dish left a lasting impression, not least mentioning the stunning views that overlooked the picturesque Fistral Beach and Atlantic Ocean.

All that, washed down with a Minuty Prestige Cotes de Provence Rose from France made for an incredible evening meal and one not to be missed on a trip to Newquay.

A taste of Cornwall - Cornish Bakery

When in Cornwall it would’ve been wrong to not try out the local delicacy so we headed down to award-winning the Cornish Bakery.

Sorry Greggs, you know I love you, but you were trumped here.

I opted for the traditional pastry along with a good old cuppa, while my partner chose the bacon, leek & cheese pastry and hot chocolate. Having tried the hot chocolate myself, I can confirm it's up there with the best I've had.

And more food…

Panchanga: Authentic Mexican cuisine isn't our typical lunchtime meal by the coast, but it certainly did the trick!

The menu changes daily and has a friendly family feel to it. We shared the smoke-pulled pork taco and quesadillas and the crispy cauliflower served with pina sala.

And we even got a cheeky lunchtime margarita that made us a little lightheaded.

The Secret Garden: We were recommended the Secret Garden by several locals whilst adventuring around Newquay, so this had to be the final meal of the trip!

Specialising in pizzas, as well as offering a range of drinks from kaleidoscopic cocktails, wines, gins Cornish beers, a visit here promises a unique experience.

And most importantly, there's fun for all

One thing that stood out during the trip is that Newquay is a town that truly caters to all tastes and ages, offering a diverse range of attractions within easy reach of the town centre.

For those seeking vibrant nightlife and culinary adventures, the bar and restaurant scene offers a choice for all.

Families can explore the excitement of the Newquay Zoo, and indulge in one of the many amusements across the town.

So, what you waiting for?!

One of many beaches in Newquay.

Newquay has always had a level of natural beauty that many other locations in the world can only dream of. With seven beaches - yes seven - situated literally within the town's boundaries, it is no wonder that families, couples, retirees, young people, and everyone in-between just loves this Cornish gem on the North Atlantic coast.

There's something for everyone here, which is why so many are relocating to truly live here too. From surfing to daily sea swimming, from silent disco beach yoga to sea kayaking - Newquay has everything anyone could want from a destination serving up wellness and adrenaline-fuelled activities, and everything in between.

We flew with LoganAir direct from Newcastle Airport to Cornwall Airport Newquay, which operates the route on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

There’s a range of flexible fare options depending on the season. All their fares include 15kg hold-luggage as standard.

For fare availability and booking visit www.loganair.co.uk