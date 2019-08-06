Gemma Collins: Diva Forever - new ITVBe series gives glimpse inside private life of The Only Way Is Essex star
She may have risen to fame after making a memorable appearance on TOWIE, but Gemma Collins has gone on to taste success on her own - and has landed her very own reality series on ITVBe, starting tonight (7 Aug).
After cementing a reputation as reality TV gold, Collins will now take centre stage in a new five part series focusing solely on her.
What is Diva Forever about?
The first installment in the series comes fresh off the back of Collins' success on Dancing on Ice and the release of her new book.
The reality star will give fans a glimpse into her private life, with cameras following her as she goes about her day-to-day business in the UK, as well as a brief trip to Marbella.
The series will also follow her as she heads to Los Angeles, where she is reunited with her famous friend and former Celebrity Big Brother star, Jonathan Cheban. Together the pair embark on an exciting trip.
Collins is also expected to give her thoughts on political matters, lending her opinion on Brexit.
For fans of the star, it promises to give an interesting insight into her life during one of the busiest periods of her growing career.
When is it on TV?
Gemma Collins: Diva Forever will air on ITVBe tonight (7 Aug) at 9pm.