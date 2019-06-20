Go North East to invest £12m in environmentally friendly buses
Go North East has announced a £12million investment in 54 environmentally friendly buses.
This change will see nine of the the region’s first zero-emissions, fully electric, single-deck buses, 34 low-emission Euro 6 engined buses and 11 single-deck buses.
They will enter service from September, with the electric buses arriving in July 2020. The double-deckers will be part of the X-lines’ concept for the most direct commuter and express traveller services into Sunderland, Newcastle and Durham.
The buses will feature high-backed seating, modern coffee shop style interiors with tables, USB charging points, free Wi-Fi and visual passenger information systems.
They will build on the existing investment of 170 low-emission buses improving the carbon footprint of the 62 million journeys made every year by Go North East passengers.
Martijn Gilbert, Go North East’s Managing Director, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing these buses into the Go North East fleet and further improving services for our customers.
“If we are serious about improving air quality then we have to properly embrace public transport and tackle rising congestion. These buses represent a major investment from us as we continue to play our part in supporting the mass mobility and connectivity of the communities we serve by providing high quality, dependable and green public transport services.
“Congestion only worsens air quality and it has a far wider health and economic impact on local communities too.”
For more information, visit gonortheast.co.uk.