For sale in South Shields: 1-bedroom flat for sale for £25,000 needs fixing up

Take a look inside this 1-bedroom property that would make a great renovation project

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 18th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

This 1-bedroom flat has gone up for sale in South Shields for £25,000. The property is being sold by Pattinson estate agents on Zoopla and was listed online on May 13.

The flat is close to local amenities and transport links and is just a short journey into South Shields centre. The home has an entrance hallway with stairs up to the first floor flat, as well as having a yard area to the back of the property.

Despite the property being one of the cheapest currently on the market, the flat does require lots of work to make it liveable. Picture shows the living room which needs work to the wall and flooring.

Property Summary

Location: Devonshire Street, South Shields NE33

Price: £25,000

Agent: Pattinson estate agents

Contact: 01916 862924

