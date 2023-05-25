For sale in South Shields: 1-bed flat for sale available for £40,000
Take a look inside this 1-bedroom flat in South Shields within walking distance of a metro station
This 1-bedroom flat has gone on sale in South Shields for £40,000. The home is being sold on Zoopla by Susan Spokes Real Estate and has been listed since May 17, with its price being reduced by £2,500 on May 22.
The home is a ground floor flat and would require refurbishment before being in a liveable condition. The rooms are a good size with some rooms like the kitchen and bathroom needing some modernising to bring them up to a good standard.
The flat is located near to various transport links, including the Simonside metro station. The bedroom is a great size and has a built in storage closet, as well as a yard to the rear of the property.
Property Summary
Location: Richardson Avenue, South Shields NE34
Price: £40,000
Agent: Susan Spokes Real Estate
Contact: 01917 234221