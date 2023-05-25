News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

For sale in South Shields: 1-bed flat for sale available for £40,000

Take a look inside this 1-bedroom flat in South Shields within walking distance of a metro station

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 25th May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:17 BST

This 1-bedroom flat has gone on sale in South Shields for £40,000. The home is being sold on Zoopla by Susan Spokes Real Estate and has been listed since May 17, with its price being reduced by £2,500 on May 22.

The home is a ground floor flat and would require refurbishment before being in a liveable condition. The rooms are a good size with some rooms like the kitchen and bathroom needing some modernising to bring them up to a good standard.

The flat is located near to various transport links, including the Simonside metro station. The bedroom is a great size and has a built in storage closet, as well as a yard to the rear of the property.

Property Summary

Location: Richardson Avenue, South Shields NE34

Price: £40,000

Agent: Susan Spokes Real Estate

Contact: 01917 234221

The front of the property offers on street parking

1. Front of property

The front of the property offers on street parking

Photo Sales
The living room is a good size and has a fireplace

2. Living room

The living room is a good size and has a fireplace

Photo Sales
The bedroom is spacious and features a large built in closet space

3. Bedroom

The bedroom is spacious and features a large built in closet space

Photo Sales
The bathroom leads off from the kitchen with both rooms needing some repair work

4. Kitchen and Bathroom

The bathroom leads off from the kitchen with both rooms needing some repair work

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:HomeSouth ShieldsSaleZooplaProperty