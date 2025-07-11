The property on Harbour View is now on the market for offers in the region of £405,000.

The Rightmove listing says: “We delighted to offer the market this beautifully presented four bedroom, three storey town house with views over the River Tyne.

“Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing the property has the added benefit of an enclosed garden to the rear, three space driveway and single garage.

“A ground floor bedroom and shower room make a versatile property for a growing family.

“Close to the Sea Front and great local amenities the property is a short walk to award winning beaches with miles of National Trust owned Coastal walks and cycle paths.”

