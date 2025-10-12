Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.placeholder image
Join me for one more trip to admire this fantastic 2-bed first floor apartment between Whitburn and Seaburn

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Two bedrooms, one kitchen/breakfast room and a bucket load of seafront views. It could be all yours if you buy this beautiful South Bents home.

There’s so much to admire in this property in Bay Court which comes to the market through estate agents Michael Hodgson, Sunderland for an asking price of £245,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “We are delighted to bring to the market this immaculately presented 2 bed first floor apartment situated in the sought after development of Bay Court in South Bents on Seaburn Sea Front which offering an ideal location for walks along the sea front, beautiful beaches, amenities, bars, restaurants as well as excellent transport links.”

Time for a closer look.

1. Bay Court, South Bents, Sunderland

2. Bay Court, South Bents, Sunderland

3. Bay Court, South Bents, Sunderland

4. Bay Court, South Bents, Sunderland

