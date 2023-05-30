This two bedroom flat has gone up for sale in South Shields, near West Park for £100,000 and is the perfect home for first time buyers. The home has been listed by Conway and Christie estate agents on Zoopla and was first listed on Thursday, May 25.

The first floor flat has generously sized rooms, after being extended to provide additional living space. The home currently has a large living room and separate dining room, as well as two bedrooms, one of which is being used as a home office.

A large bathroom has a four piece layout with a separate bath and shower. There is also a South West facing yard, which is perfect for enjoying the warmer weather.

Property Summary

Location: Ashley Road, South Shields NE34

Price: £100,000

Agent: Conway and Christie estate agents