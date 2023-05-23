Take a look inside this 2-bedroom property with large garden - perfect home for first time buyers in Shields

This 2-bedroom home has recently gone up for sale in South Shields for £110,000 making it the perfect first home. The property is being sold by Susan Spokes Real Estate on Zoopla and was first listed on May 17.

The home is situated at the top of a cul-de-sac and has a large garden to enjoy the sunny weather all day. The semi-detached property would make a great renovation project for a couple looking to buy their first home and really make it their own.

The bedrooms are a good size, with enough space for a double bed in both rooms. The property also has a driveway and detached garage, leaving lots of off street parking available.

Property Summary

Location: Wells Grove, South Shields NE34

Price: £110,000

Agent: Susan Spokes Real Estate

Contact: 01917 231523

1 . Front of property The front of the property has a long driveway and detatched garage Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room is a good size and comes with a fireplace Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen needs a re-fit but is a good size and has space for a small dining area Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen Although the kitchen is an awkward shape, the small nook area could be home to a dining table and chairs Photo Sales