For sale in South Shields: 2-bedroom home with huge garden perfect for first time buyers
This 2-bedroom home has recently gone up for sale in South Shields for £110,000 making it the perfect first home. The property is being sold by Susan Spokes Real Estate on Zoopla and was first listed on May 17.
The home is situated at the top of a cul-de-sac and has a large garden to enjoy the sunny weather all day. The semi-detached property would make a great renovation project for a couple looking to buy their first home and really make it their own.
The bedrooms are a good size, with enough space for a double bed in both rooms. The property also has a driveway and detached garage, leaving lots of off street parking available.
Property Summary
Location: Wells Grove, South Shields NE34
Price: £110,000
Agent: Susan Spokes Real Estate
Contact: 01917 231523