News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

For sale in South Shields: 2-bedroom home with huge garden perfect for first time buyers

Take a look inside this 2-bedroom property with large garden - perfect home for first time buyers in Shields

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:45 BST

This 2-bedroom home has recently gone up for sale in South Shields for £110,000 making it the perfect first home. The property is being sold by Susan Spokes Real Estate on Zoopla and was first listed on May 17.

The home is situated at the top of a cul-de-sac and has a large garden to enjoy the sunny weather all day. The semi-detached property would make a great renovation project for a couple looking to buy their first home and really make it their own.

The bedrooms are a good size, with enough space for a double bed in both rooms. The property also has a driveway and detached garage, leaving lots of off street parking available.

Property Summary

Location: Wells Grove, South Shields NE34

Price: £110,000

Agent: Susan Spokes Real Estate

Contact: 01917 231523

The front of the property has a long driveway and detatched garage

1. Front of property

The front of the property has a long driveway and detatched garage

Photo Sales
The living room is a good size and comes with a fireplace

2. Living room

The living room is a good size and comes with a fireplace

Photo Sales
The kitchen needs a re-fit but is a good size and has space for a small dining area

3. Kitchen

The kitchen needs a re-fit but is a good size and has space for a small dining area

Photo Sales
Although the kitchen is an awkward shape, the small nook area could be home to a dining table and chairs

4. Kitchen

Although the kitchen is an awkward shape, the small nook area could be home to a dining table and chairs

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:HomePropertySaleSouth ShieldsZoopla