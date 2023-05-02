Take a look inside this 2-bedroom property a small garden that is perfect for first time buyers

This two-bedroom terraced house has gone up for sale in South Shields for £137,500. The property is being sold by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla and has been listed since April 2023.

Based near The Nook shops this modern house is perfect for first time buyers looking to get onto the property market. The house features two spacious bedrooms as well as a small south facing garden that receives plenty of sunlight.

Downstairs in the property is a cloakroom that also features a second toilet for the property. The home has a nice modern feel and would not require lots of work before moving in.

Location: Orchid Gardens, South Shields NE34

Price: £137,500

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 01916 868795

The front of the property features a small front garden

The living room is nice and light with plenty of space

The kitchen has modern windows and a view to the back garden

The kitchen also features space for a small dining table and chairs