News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
4 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
4 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
6 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
6 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
7 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

For sale in South Shields: 2-bedroom house with small garden is perfect for first time buyers

Take a look inside this 2-bedroom property a small garden that is perfect for first time buyers

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:41 BST

This two-bedroom terraced house has gone up for sale in South Shields for £137,500. The property is being sold by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla and has been listed since April 2023.

Based near The Nook shops this modern house is perfect for first time buyers looking to get onto the property market. The house features two spacious bedrooms as well as a small south facing garden that receives plenty of sunlight.

Downstairs in the property is a cloakroom that also features a second toilet for the property. The home has a nice modern feel and would not require lots of work before moving in.

Location: Orchid Gardens, South Shields NE34

Price: £137,500

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 01916 868795

Undefined: H2
The front of the property features a small front garden

1.

The front of the property features a small front garden

Photo Sales
The living room is nice and light with plenty of space

2.

The living room is nice and light with plenty of space

Photo Sales
The kitchen has modern windows and a view to the back garden

3.

The kitchen has modern windows and a view to the back garden

Photo Sales
The kitchen also features space for a small dining table and chairs

4.

The kitchen also features space for a small dining table and chairs

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:PropertySouth ShieldsHomeZoopla