Take a look inside this 2-bedroom property that is the perfect first home for couples

This 2-bedroom property is for sale in South Shields for £130,000 making it the perfect home for first time buyers. Being sold by Pattinson estate agents on Zoopla , the property has only been available since last Friday (May 5).

Located near Boldon, Cleadon and Boldon Colliery, the property is close to local schools and transport links. The terraced house has an enclosed rear garden and plenty of off-street parking on a paved driveway.

The home has an extended dining room that is part of the kitchen and an additional study room to the back of the living room. The property also has its own porch as well as a separate toilet and family bathroom upstairs.

A decent sized garden is to the rear of the property with a paved area and plenty of grass space. Both bedrooms are a good size and would be perfect for a growing family.

Location: Raeburn Road, South Shields NE34

Price: £130,000

Agent: Pattinson estate agents

Contact: 0191 490 6091

1 . The front of the property is incredibly spacious driveway with plenty of off road parking for cars Photo Sales

2 . The property features a large porch area before entering the home Photo Sales

3 . The living room is spacious with large windows that let in lots of sunlight Photo Sales

4 . The kitchen has plenty of storage space and a dining area to the back of room Photo Sales