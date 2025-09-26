Marketed by Andrew Craig, South Shields.placeholder image
'Stylish and modern' - I revisit this 3-bed South Shields home which used to be 2 flats

By Chris Cordner

Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

If it’s a perfectly positioned 3-bed South Shields home you are after then look no further.

This stylish property in John Williamson Street is on the market for £135,000 through estate agents Andrew Craig, South Shields.

There is loads to admire in this 3-bed mid terraced home which is close to the South Shields town centre.

Its Rightmove listing says: “The property has been carefully maintained and upgraded, providing stylish and modern accommodation throughout.

“Perfectly positioned close to the Town Centre, with shops, amenities and excellent transport links nearby, it is an ideal choice for commuters and families alike.”

Take a closer look.

1. John Williamson Street, South Shields

2. John Williamson Street, South Shields

3. John Williamson Street, South Shields

4. John Williamson Street, South Shields

