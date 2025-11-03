Marketed by Andrew Craig, Jarrow.placeholder image
2 houses for one price: That's the offer in this amazing deal in Monkton Village's conservation area

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:00 GMT

Here’s your ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to buy two houses in one package in a unique South Tyneside deal.

This detached building at White Cottages, Monkton Village, South Tyneside contains two semis and both are for sale in one package with estate agents Andrew Craig, Jarrow for £320,000.

The deal says that the building is being offered ‘as one unit and not to be sold separately.”

Its Rightmove listing says: “This affords any discerning buyer the chance to either develop and keep as two separate dwellings or the possibility to combine the two to create one detached home depending on Planning Consents and Building Consents from the Local Authority.”

Take a closer look.

1. White Cottages, Monkton Village

2. White Cottages, Monkton Village

3. White Cottages, Monkton Village

4. White Cottages, Monkton Village

