The link detached house in Sandpiper View, East Boldon comes to the market through Andrew Craig, Boldon for £545,000.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Sandpiper View, East Boldon represents a rare opportunity to acquire a home of exceptional quality in a truly privileged setting. Designed with meticulous attention to detail and finished to the highest standard, this outstanding residence combines the elegance of contemporary architecture with the tranquillity of a secluded position overlooking the Cleadon wetlands.”
Take a closer look at this South Tyneside gem.