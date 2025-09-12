A first look at the outside of the 3-bed semi-detached home in Rother Close.placeholder image
A first look at the outside of the 3-bed semi-detached home in Rother Close. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

A 3-bed home in a wonderful Hebburn community awaits the buyer of this gem

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Comfort, style, functionality and a welcoming community. Prospective buyers of this 3-bed Hebburn home could have it all.

The Rother Close semi-detached home comes to the market through estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside and is asking for offers in the region of £199,950.

Its Rightmove listing says: “With its ideal location, thoughtful design, and convenient amenities, this semi-detached house represents a fantastic opportunity for individuals or families looking to establish roots in a welcoming community.

“Whether you are a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade to a more spacious property, this home offers a perfect blend of comfort, style, and functionality.”

Take a closer look.

The estate agents have described the property as 'a great opportunity for first-time buyers looking to establish a comfortable and welcoming home'.

1. Stylish in the living room

The estate agents have described the property as 'a great opportunity for first-time buyers looking to establish a comfortable and welcoming home'. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
The property boasts a spacious kitchen diner which is perfect for hosting gatherings.

2. Dine in style

The property boasts a spacious kitchen diner which is perfect for hosting gatherings. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
The master bedroom is an ideal space for relaxing and resting.

3. Bedroom luxury

The master bedroom is an ideal space for relaxing and resting. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
The kitchen's many impressive facilities include spotlights, and an integrated washing machine, dishwasher, fridge freezer. electric oven and hob.

4. Kitchen space

The kitchen's many impressive facilities include spotlights, and an integrated washing machine, dishwasher, fridge freezer. electric oven and hob. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CommunityHebburnPropertySouth Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice