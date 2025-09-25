Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.placeholder image
Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

3-bed South Shields gem has a garden bar, loft room, double driveway - and the beach on the doorstep

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Step inside this impressive 3-bed South Shields home with a garden bar.

The semi-detached home in Allendale Drive has loads of superb highlights is on the market for £286,995 through Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This property represents an outstanding opportunity to acquire a substantial family home in a highly desirable location. Its generous internal proportions, flexible living spaces, and potential for personalisation make it an attractive proposition for a wide range of buyers.

“The combination of a peaceful residential setting with convenient access to amenities and transport links truly sets this property apart.”

Take a closer look at this South Shields gem.

Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

1. Allendale Drive, South Shields

Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

2. Allendale Drive, South Shields

Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

3. Allendale Drive, South Shields

Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

4. Allendale Drive, South Shields

Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South Shields
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice