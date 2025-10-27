Marketed by Andrew Craig, South Shieldsplaceholder image
'It could be your forever home' - 3-bed town house set over 3 floors has amazing views of South Shields coast

By Chris Cordner

Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

Timeless charm, wonderful views and bags of style all combine to make this South Shields townhouse your potential forever home.

This beautifully presented property in Bents Park Road comes to the market for £365,000 through estate agents Andrew Craig, South Shields.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Enjoy contemporary living with timeless charm in this beautifully presented modern townhouse, set over three levels and boasting fabulous open aspects over recreation land and towards the coastline beyond.

“The exceptional vista can be appreciated from the principal bedroom, reception room, and kitchen, making this a truly special home.”

Take a closer look.

1. Bents Park Road, South Shields

2. Bents Park Road, South Shields

3. Bents Park Road, South Shields

4. Bents Park Road, South Shields

