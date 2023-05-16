Take a look inside this 3-bedroom flat would make the perfect home for first time buyers

This 3-bedroom flat has gone up for sale in South Shields for £80,000 and was first listed on May 12. Being sold by Pattinson estate agents on Zoopla , the property is the perfect home for first time buyers.

The property is ideally located near Mowbray Park is also located just a short walk from the sea front and close to the South Shields town centre. The home is an upper flat and features a refitted kitchen, alongside a well sized main bedroom.

The home could use a refresh in a few rooms such as the bathroom, but an update isn’t vital to move into the property. The flat also has double glazing as well as gas central heating.

Property Summary

Location: Lord Street, South Shields NE33

Price: £80,000

Agent: Pattinson estate agents

Contact: 0191 511 8445

1 . Front of property The property is on the end of a terrace and is the top floor of the building Photo Sales

2 . Upstairs landing The top floor flat has a small entryway that leads off to the three bedrooms and living room Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room is a good size with a fireplace and lots of natural light coming in Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen is modern and has space for a small dining table and chairs Photo Sales