For sale in South Shields: 3-bedroom flat near Mowbray Park is perfect for first time buyers
Take a look inside this 3-bedroom flat would make the perfect home for first time buyers
This 3-bedroom flat has gone up for sale in South Shields for £80,000 and was first listed on May 12. Being sold by Pattinson estate agents on Zoopla, the property is the perfect home for first time buyers.
The property is ideally located near Mowbray Park is also located just a short walk from the sea front and close to the South Shields town centre. The home is an upper flat and features a refitted kitchen, alongside a well sized main bedroom.
The home could use a refresh in a few rooms such as the bathroom, but an update isn’t vital to move into the property. The flat also has double glazing as well as gas central heating.
Property Summary
Location: Lord Street, South Shields NE33
Price: £80,000
Agent: Pattinson estate agents
Contact: 0191 511 8445