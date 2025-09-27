Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.placeholder image
Fabulous 4-bed South Shields home comes with a sun room, coastal views and bundles of style

By Chris Cordner

Published 27th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Stylish finishes and space galore. It’s yours if you buy this wonderful South Shields home which also has fantastic views.

Enjoy a browse of this property which is in Callum Drive, South Shields and comes to the market through Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

Offers in the region of £349,995 are asked for and the Rightmove listing for the home says: “Ideally situated, the property is just a short walk from the picturesque coastline, excellent local amenities, and superb transport links to Sunderland and Newcastle.

“From the top floor, enjoy breath taking views of Tynemouth Priory and the coast, a truly unique feature of this home.”

1. Callum Drive, South Shields

2. Callum Drive, South Shields

3. Callum Drive, South Shields

4. Callum Drive, South Shields

