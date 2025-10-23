Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields.placeholder image
Join me on a virtual tour of this 4-bed South Shields gem which has fantastic views over the River Tyne

By Chris Cordner

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

There’s loads to love about this town house in Little Haven, South Shields, which has fantastic views of the River Tyne.

It’s a beautifully presented 4-bed property which comes to the market with Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields for offers over £400,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing the property has the added benefit of an enclosed garden to the rear, three space driveway and single garage. A ground floor bedroom and shower room make a versatile property for a growing family.

“Close to the Sea Front and great local amenities the property is a short walk to award winning beaches with miles of National Trust owned Coastal walks and cycle paths.”

Take a closer look.

1. Harbour View, Little Haven, South Shields

2. Harbour View, Little Haven, South Shields

3. Harbour View, Little Haven, South Shields

4. Harbour View, Little Haven, South Shields

