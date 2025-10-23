It’s a beautifully presented 4-bed property which comes to the market with Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields for offers over £400,000.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing the property has the added benefit of an enclosed garden to the rear, three space driveway and single garage. A ground floor bedroom and shower room make a versatile property for a growing family.
“Close to the Sea Front and great local amenities the property is a short walk to award winning beaches with miles of National Trust owned Coastal walks and cycle paths.”