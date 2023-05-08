This 4-bedroom property has gone up for sale with a stunning conservatory space overlooking the garden

This 4-bedroom property has gone up for sale in South Shields for £399,950. The property is being sold by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla and has been available since February 2023 and has been reduced three times from its original asking price of £465,000.

According to the estate agents, the property offers “a great degree of privacy” and is the perfect family home. The property has been extended past its original size and now offers a stunning conservatory.

The detached house has a large, modern living room, as well as a sitting room with a playroom. A ground floor study is the perfect space for a home worker and the large main bedroom also features its own en suite shower room.

The home is at the top of a cul-de-sac on a sought after development. The property is also just a short walk away from Horsley Hill and is close to the coast.

Location: Braemar Drive, South Shields NE34

Price: £399,950

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 0191 228 6294

1 . The front of the property features a large garden space Photo Sales

2 . The living room is modern and spacious Photo Sales

3 . The large living room also looks out onto the spacious garden Photo Sales

4 . There is a second reception area in the property that leads to the conservatory and playroom Photo Sales