For sale in South Shields: 4-bedroom detached house with modern living room and stunning conservatory
This 4-bedroom property has gone up for sale with a stunning conservatory space overlooking the garden
This 4-bedroom property has gone up for sale in South Shields for £399,950. The property is being sold by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla and has been available since February 2023 and has been reduced three times from its original asking price of £465,000.
According to the estate agents, the property offers “a great degree of privacy” and is the perfect family home. The property has been extended past its original size and now offers a stunning conservatory.
The detached house has a large, modern living room, as well as a sitting room with a playroom. A ground floor study is the perfect space for a home worker and the large main bedroom also features its own en suite shower room.
The home is at the top of a cul-de-sac on a sought after development. The property is also just a short walk away from Horsley Hill and is close to the coast.
Location: Braemar Drive, South Shields NE34
Price: £399,950
Agent: Colin Lilley
Contact: 0191 228 6294