For sale in South Shields: 4-bedroom home with stunning sea views

Take a look inside this four bedroom home for sale with stunning sea views

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 20th May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 06:00 BST

This four bedroom house has gone up for sale in South Shields for £340,000. The property is being listed by Chase Holmes estate agents on Zoopla and was first listed on May 12.

The home is placed perfectly for beach walks along the beautiful coastline and overlooks both the sea and the roman fort. The home has a spacious dining area and conservatory space to the rear of the property.

Each bedroom is a good size, with the main bedroom having fitted wardrobes and a bow window that overlooks the seafront. The property also has gardens to the front and back of the property with walled borders.

Property Summary

Location: Lawe Road, South Shields NE33

Price: £340,000

Agent: Chase Holmes estate agents

Contact: 01916 868447

The front of the property is on the road and offers no off road parking

1. Front of Property

The front of the property has stunning sea views

2. Sea view

The front of the property has stunning sea views

The enterance hall has a stunning glass front door

3. Enterance hall

The enterance hall has a stunning glass front door

The living room is a good size and has a built in fireplace

4. Living room

The living room is a good size and has a built in fireplace

