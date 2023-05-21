Take a look inside this four bedroom home for sale with stunning sea views

This four bedroom house has gone up for sale in South Shields for £340,000. The property is being listed by Chase Holmes estate agents on Zoopla and was first listed on May 12.

The home is placed perfectly for beach walks along the beautiful coastline and overlooks both the sea and the roman fort. The home has a spacious dining area and conservatory space to the rear of the property.

Each bedroom is a good size, with the main bedroom having fitted wardrobes and a bow window that overlooks the seafront. The property also has gardens to the front and back of the property with walled borders.

Property Summary

Location: Lawe Road, South Shields NE33

Price: £340,000

Agent: Chase Holmes estate agents

Contact: 01916 868447

