For sale in South Shields for £480,000: 4-bedroom semi-detached home with beautiful kitchen and dining room
Take a look inside this four bedroom property that comes with a large family room and stunning period features
This 4-bedroom semi-detached home has gone up for sale in South Shields for £480,000. The home has been listed by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla, and hit the market in April.
The home has previously been extended and makes each room a generous size, including the bedrooms. The dining room has high vaulted ceilings with exposed timber beams that fit nicely with the traditional oak kitchen next door.
Three main reception rooms downstairs offer plenty of space to entertain guests or even turn a space into a home office. The main bedroom features a walk in wardrobe and en-suite shower room for a touch of luxury.
Property Summary
Location: Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34
Price: £480,000
Agent: Colin Lilley
Contact: 01916 861958