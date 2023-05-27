Take a look inside this four bedroom property that comes with a large family room and stunning period features

This 4-bedroom semi-detached home has gone up for sale in South Shields for £480,000. The home has been listed by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla , and hit the market in April.

The home has previously been extended and makes each room a generous size, including the bedrooms. The dining room has high vaulted ceilings with exposed timber beams that fit nicely with the traditional oak kitchen next door.

Three main reception rooms downstairs offer plenty of space to entertain guests or even turn a space into a home office. The main bedroom features a walk in wardrobe and en-suite shower room for a touch of luxury.

Property Summary

Location: Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34

Price: £480,000

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 01916 861958

1 . Entrance Hall The entrance hall leads straight into the large kitchen and dining room Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room is a good size and a large window lets in lots of natural sun light Photo Sales

3 . Reception room A second reception room downstairs offers a good office space or playroom Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen An oak kitchen has a nice light feel and comes with lots of storage Photo Sales