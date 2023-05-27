News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
The front of the property has a driveway that offers off road parking for a couple of carsThe front of the property has a driveway that offers off road parking for a couple of cars
The front of the property has a driveway that offers off road parking for a couple of cars

For sale in South Shields for £480,000: 4-bedroom semi-detached home with beautiful kitchen and dining room

Take a look inside this four bedroom property that comes with a large family room and stunning period features

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 27th May 2023, 06:00 BST

This 4-bedroom semi-detached home has gone up for sale in South Shields for £480,000. The home has been listed by Colin Lilley estate agents on Zoopla, and hit the market in April.

The home has previously been extended and makes each room a generous size, including the bedrooms. The dining room has high vaulted ceilings with exposed timber beams that fit nicely with the traditional oak kitchen next door.

Three main reception rooms downstairs offer plenty of space to entertain guests or even turn a space into a home office. The main bedroom features a walk in wardrobe and en-suite shower room for a touch of luxury.

Property Summary

Location: Sunderland Road, South Shields NE34

Price: £480,000

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 01916 861958

The entrance hall leads straight into the large kitchen and dining room

1. Entrance Hall

The entrance hall leads straight into the large kitchen and dining room

Photo Sales
The living room is a good size and a large window lets in lots of natural sun light

2. Living room

The living room is a good size and a large window lets in lots of natural sun light

Photo Sales
A second reception room downstairs offers a good office space or playroom

3. Reception room

A second reception room downstairs offers a good office space or playroom

Photo Sales
An oak kitchen has a nice light feel and comes with lots of storage

4. Kitchen

An oak kitchen has a nice light feel and comes with lots of storage

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SaleSouth ShieldsHome OfficeZoopla